Freebie Friday: parades, pirogue building contest, Cupid in concert

The Contraband Days Pirate Festival is back, and if you are looking for something to do with the little ones this weekend, there are some family-friendly events in this week's Freebie Friday:More >>
Officials in Calcasieu Parish have identified two sources responsible for loud sounds heard throughout the area. Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion says a small fire in the power house at Axiall South led to a steam release.More >>
Seasonal allergies can certainly make people feel miserable this time of year, but did you know your pet could also be feeling under the weather? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the symptoms are different in animals and there are specific treatments to give relief.More >>
For the third year in a row, motorcycle riders and enthusiasts are coming together to share their passion for the open road. Roll to the Grove is being held Friday through Sunday, May 5 - 7, at Heritage Square in Sulphur.More >>
In order to be a volunteer firefighter, it takes dedication and a lot of training.More >>
