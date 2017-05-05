Freebie Friday: parades, pirogue building contest, Cupid in concert

This year's Contraband Days Pirate Festival at the Lake Charles Civic Center has tons of family-friendly activities in store with free admission and free parking. (Source: KPLC)

The Contraband Days Pirate Festival is back, and if you are looking for something to do with the little ones this weekend, there are some family-friendly events in this week's Freebie Friday:



The Lake Charles Civic Center is the place to be as the city celebrates the festival's 60th anniversary.

Music, carnival rides, pirates, fireworks - this year's event is sure to have it all!



This weekend's events also include a barbecue cookoff, arm wrestling tournament, pirogue building contest and cannon demonstrations.

To mark the 60th anniversary milestone, the city is offering free admission and parking.



Mayor Randy Roach to Walk Plank: Friday at 7:15 P.M.

Friday night be sure to watch legendary pirate Jean Lafitte as he forces Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach to walk the plank one more time.

That happens at 7:15 P.M.



Pirate Parades: Saturday at 1:30 and 8:00 P.M.

Saturday, be sure to catch one of the pirate parades.



The Buccaneers announce their arrival with cannon fire before tossing beads to the crowds.

The floats stop midway through the parade for a street line dance with the festival queens.

The parades are scheduled Saturday at 1:30 and 8:00 P.M.



Cupid Shuffle with Cupid: Saturday at 9:30 P.M.

If you like to dance, Lafayette's own Cupid is offering a free concert.



So brush up on your "Cupid Shuffle," drink a cup of coffee, and catch the show from 9:30 to 11:00 P.M. on Saturday.



Click here for a link to all of the Contraband Days events.



Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.







We're putting a link to all the Contraband days events on our website. Just go to the digital version of this story – on KPLCtv.com.