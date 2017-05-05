WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Rising water levels

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A Sulphur woman faces up to 60 years in prison after a federal jury convicts her of stealing more than $4 million.

Due to rising water levels, there is a ban on river traffic on the Calcasieu River from the I-10 Bridge north to the Calcasieu Parish Line.

Some residents in Southwest Louisiana are continuing to deal with flooded roads after this week's severe weather, and some drivers are making the situation worse.

Parents around the parish are asking questions after students in Iowa had to be evacuated off a school bus.

A loud noise heard by residents of Lake Charles Thursday night is being explained by officials as a combination of two incidents. The Axiall plant had a power outage, leading to a steam release. At the same time, the Port of Lake Charles was operating a loud crane.

Plus, the Contraband Days Pirate Festival is back, and if you're looking for something to do with the little ones this weekend, there are some family-friendly events! From a pirate parade to a pirogue building contest, we’ll tell you what’s in store in our Freebie Friday report.

And President Donald Trump said he's confident a new healthcare bill will get the approval of the senate.

In weather, Friday temperatures are pleasantly cool this morning and may require a light jacket for some, as northwesterly breezes put a touch of a chill in the air as temperatures start off in the lower 50s. The sunshine will quickly return this morning as temperatures warm up through the 60s during the morning hours and reach the lower 70s by the noon hour. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.