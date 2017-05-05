FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Several more days to dry out

Temperatures are pleasantly cool this morning and made require a light jacket for some, as northwesterly breezes put a touch of a chill in the air as temperatures start off in the lower 50s.

Sunshine will quickly return this morning as temperatures warm up through the 60s during the morning hours and reach the lower 70s by the noon hour.

Through the afternoon, winds will pick up out of the NW between 10 and 20 mph as highs reach the upper 70s, making for a perfect early May afternoon across all of Southwest Louisiana.

Our weather continues to look great into the weekend with low humidity and another cool start Saturday morning with temperatures down to about 50 degrees to start on Saturday and reaching the upper 70s during the afternoon.

The only change in the long range will be warmer weather returning later on next week with no mention of rain in the 7 day forecast as the next chance of rain holds off until at least next Friday.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry