One year since death of Willow Renteria-Molina, no arrests made

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Tragedy struck a year ago in the woods of Beauregard Parish where Willow Renteria-Molina's body was discovered. While investigators continue to wait on lab results, no arrests have been made in the little girl's death.

Willow, 2, was discovered after deputies and volunteers scoured Beauregard and Vernon Parishes. The search began after she was reported missing by her mother when she got home from work the night of May 5, 2016.

"When she returned home last night," Sheriff Sam Craft of Vernon Parish said last year, "the child and the person she was left in the care of, were both missing."

That caretaker was identified as Rodney Bailey, Jr. He was also called a person of interest from the start of the investigation.

"He has been arrested, on a drug charge, in Beauregard from last night," said Craft.

Bailey was found in Beauregard Parish and jailed on drug charges. He remained behind bars as the search for Willow continued. When found, her body was sent to the Calcasieu Coroner's Office for autopsy.

The report confirmed her death as a homicide and revealed her date of death as May 4, 2016 - the day before she was reported missing.

The new timeline raised even more questions that a year later, remain unanswered.

Sheriff Craft says his office is still waiting on lab results. He promises someone will be charged in her death and one day little Willow will have justice. 

Since his arrest last year, Rodney Bailey, Jr., pleaded guilty to possession of CDS Schedule II and received a 5 year sentence. While Craft still names him as the department's primary suspect, Bailey has not faced any charges to date connected to Willow's death.

