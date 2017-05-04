Loud noise: officials identify two sources

Officials in Calcasieu Parish have identified two sources responsible for loud sounds heard throughout the area.



Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion says a small fire in the power house at Axiall South led to a steam release. He says it would normally go unnoticed, but the winds carried the sound.

Kim Myers with the Sheriff's Office tells us that simultaneously at the port, crews were taking covers off a ship using a crane. The metal on metal created a loud booming sound.

