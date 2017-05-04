Mayor-elect Nic Hunter resigns from Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

Thursday night Nic Hunter officially turned in his papers, resigning from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Hunter, who will take office as the new mayor of Lake Charles in July, already has plans, which include creating two new groups- a transition team and a community assessment advisement board.

The transition team will consist of five members who will be active for up to two months. Their job is to help Hunter with how the mayor's office is run.

"I want that team to help me assess and analyze the way that the mayor's office is run, help me try and point out if there are some ways that we can perform a little bit more efficiently," said Hunter.

The community assessment advisement board will consist of seven to nine people who will help him hear the concerns of the public.

"I want this group to begin by having at least one meeting in each of the seven city council districts, with me to hear from the people, from those neighborhoods, what are your concerns," said Hunter. "What are things you want the new mayor and the new administration to hear about?"

Hunter's main goal with creating the two new groups is to bring the city together.

"This group of...very diverse people is going to be the first step in making sure that happens," said Hunter. "I want to be a mayor for everybody, and I want economic opportunity for everybody, and I want the people of Lake Charles to understand that this is a team effort."

Hunter says he will personally be selecting the members of each group, and will be making announcements about his selections over the next two to three weeks. He also says he doesn't believe he will be selecting elected officials, but instead people within the community.

Hunter's seat will be filled by an interim member on May 18. That member will fill Hunter's spot until a new person is voted in during a special election on October 14.

