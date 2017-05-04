SPECIAL REPORT: Volunteer firefighters needed in SWLA

Along the Gulf Coast in Southwest Louisiana, you'll come upon Cameron Parish.

There you'll find the community of Grand Lake.

Dinah Landry lives in Grand Lake and is a part of the Cameron Parish Grand Lake and Sweet Lake Fire Protection District Number 14.

"We moved into the community, and we decided we might be needed in the community, and sure enough we were," Landry said.

And if you drive past the fire station, you'll notice a sign posted outside calling for volunteers.

"Well, we are down on our numbers now. We have about eight; that's pretty steady. And we have four that come and go, and we have some people that want to be trained, but haven't been trained yet, and we are desperately in need of additional firemen," Landry said.

There's a small number of firefighters for the square miles they have to cover.

"We cover about 90 to 98 square miles, something like that. But since the hurricanes, everybody has moved up this general direction, so we have 3,600 people we are looking at. So we have an awful lot of construction here. We have a lot of new houses. We have a lot of new buildings to cover. We need help," she exclaimed.

Former chief - and the current training officer - Ricky Faulk is now retired and dedicates his time to the fire station.

"I've been a volunteer for 30 years," he said after explaining that he joined in 1986.

He knew going in that as a volunteer firefighter he wouldn't be getting paid, but that didn't stop him.

"Every time I've been asked this question, 'Why would you want to be a volunteer firefighter?' and I think about it; every time I see a little child and I think they could need help, and if there's no one to help them, I said, 'that's where we come in at,'" he explained. "Maybe it's for the children, (why) I do it; maybe not. I didn't really have a reason when I joined. It was one of those things that I said, 'I'll try and see how far I go.' And I'm still here."

Faulk said he has witnessed the community grow during the past few years.

"All this, most of this, has been within the last 10 to 15 years," he said, pointing to newer homes in the area.

Landry said people may not realize the importance of having the extra manpower at the department.

"The fire department controls the fire rating, and the fire rating helps you with your insurance. So if you're paying high insurance, maybe it's because we don't have enough volunteers to make the fire rating get better. So it really helps all the parish. It helps everybody. It helps your neighbor, and it helps you when you volunteer," said Landry.

But Cameron Parish is not alone in its search for manpower.

"A lot of emotions all at one time - you never know what you're going to go to," said Fire Chief Jamie Hatfield of Jeff Davis Fire Department District 5, who deals with the same issue.

"I think right now we have 16 firefighters," he said. "A total of 23 with our support staff."

He said it's difficult to recruit.

"They don't have time," he said. "That's what they tell us, is that they don't have time between family and work. And when they are not working, they want to recreate - whatever they do, hunt, fish - so they don't have time to come to the training. And they're afraid that if they join, they will be obligated to go to every call - which, we are not obligated to go to every call, because if you are working or doing something, it is what it is."

The volunteer firefighters range from all ages, including John Sonnier, who started as a junior firefighter at the age of 16 and is now 19.

"It makes you feel good because you helped out a family that potentially could have lost everything; but with us being there, it helps salvage some of their property," said Sonnier.

District Number 5 firefighters cover 125 square miles in the northwestern part of the parish, and Hatfield said his department has seen an increase in the total number of runs, which he believes has to do with the increase of people moving into the area.

And volunteer firefighters don't just fight fires - they also respond to other calls.

"They usually page out the fire department for everything," Hatfield said. "Search and rescue, any kind of extraction on wrecks, we run B.L.S., (which is) basic life support, so any medical call we will be there first."

Depending on how big a fire is, Hatfield said volunteer firefighter departments like his depend on mutual aid from surrounding departments to get the job done.

One of Hatfield's department aids is over in Allen Parish in Kinder, and it is led by fire chief Blake LaFargue.

"We protect about a 100 square miles, from Highway 99 on the east side of our district, and then also to the Calcasieu River on the west side, up to the Allen Correctional Center on the north, and down to parish line road on the south," said LaFargue of Fire Department District No. 4.

He said his volunteer team consists of around 25 firefighters, and they are always looking for more.

"(We) could benefit from 40 to 50 volunteers. So, we could grow quite a bit, and we have the equipment and availability to do that. We just need the people," he said.

At just 21, the young chief started his firefighting career in high school.

"(I started) my sophomore year (in high school), so it's been about seven years since I've been here," he said.

But for LaFargue, fighting fire has always been a family affair.

"My grandfather was the fire chief for 45 years, so I was always around it," he said.

And today, LaFargue and his wife fight fire together.

"She does get out there," he said, smiling. "She started coming around, and sparked an interest in it as well; and she's been doing it ever since, and she loves it."

And as Calcasieu Parish Ward Six Fire Department Chief Tim Gilland explained, volunteers are a lot more valuable than you might think.

"What America I guess doesn't realize, or think about, or maybe takes for granted, is the emergency services that are here. And they don't realize that fire protection - about 70 to 80 percent across the United States - is by volunteers; and if we don't have volunteers, we don't have fire protection," Gilland said.

He has been the chief for almost two decades, 17 years in total, and his department is responsible for 125 square miles, with about 25 volunteers.

"With the industrial growth, our district is seeing growth," he said. "We are seeing a lot of new subdivisions going into our district, and that creates stress on us, because can we supply that fire service? Yes, we can, and we will, but it is very difficult doing it with the 25 members."

In order to be a volunteer firefighter, it takes dedication and a lot of training, Gilland said.

"It takes a special person to do it because you're coming on your day off to train. You're getting off of work in the afternoon to go train. You're getting up at 2 a.m. for a structure fire, and have to be at work at 7 or 8 a.m. So where did your night's sleep go?" he said. "So it takes a special person to make those sacrifices."

And as one of his dedicated volunteers, Deanna Garrett said it's all worth it in the end.

If you would like to volunteer, contact your local fire department.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.