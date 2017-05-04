Sports Person of the Week - Austin Burk

For McNeese golf, it's twice as nice.



On Wednesday, the Pokes used a 12-stroke lead to coast to their second straight Southland Conference golf championship by downing SFA by four strokes.



"It took a team effort to get the win," said Cowboy coach Austin Burk. "We just found a way. It wasn't pretty, but we got the win."



While Stonebridge Ranch Country Club is a beautiful sight-- the scorecards at the tournament, not so much.

The Pokes, despite finishing as the top team, had only one golfer in the top 10. Burk says the course, is as tough as they come.



"It's as hard of a test as any other conference. This course is very demanding, even without the wind. So when you add that in, the score speak for themselves. It seem like everyone back home is amazed at how high the numbers were."



Burk has now led the Pokes to consecutive conference titles for the first time since 1979. He's also hoping for a better go-around in the Cowboys' third straight NCAA Regional appearance.



"We finished seventh a couple of years ago and last year, we finished eighth. We have been in position and just like anything else, the more opportunities you get, the more comfortable you are," admitted Burk. "Hopefully we can break through this year."

