Federal jury finds Sulphur company bookkeeper guilty of stealing more than $4 million

A federal jury has found a former bookkeeper for a Sulphur oil field company guilty of stealing more than $4 million while working there, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Thursday, May 4.

Elizabeth "Missy" Istre, 51, of Sulphur, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud.

After a four-day trial, the jury deliberated for about one hour before delivering the guilty verdict before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, who presided over the trial.

According to the evidence presented, Istre worked as a bookkeeper for a family-owned petroleum company in Sulphur, from 2004 through January of 2014. During that time, Istre issued fraudulent checks payable to herself and her husband from the company’s corporate bank account, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Istre issued more than 800 checks, totaling more than $4 million, and used the money for personal expenses.

Istre began writing fraudulent checks payable to herself not long after being hired in 2004. She started writing the checks in small amounts, which she eventually increased. By 2011, she was writing fraudulent checks for half a million dollars a year.

She was the only person to use the business’ software, and she provided the financial statements directly to the company’s accountant, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Because of fluctuations in the oil and gas industry, Istre was able to conceal the stolen funds. She bought several vehicles, took numerous trips, paid bills, bought property, paid family members’ expenses, withdrew cash and made other transactions with the stolen funds.

Istre faces up to 20 years in prison, five years of supervised release, restitution, and a $250,000 fine for each count, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Istre was detained pending sentencing. The court did not set a sentencing date.

In February 2017, Istre had been found guilty of one other act of wire fraud related to her time working for the oil field company.

