Sulphur Mayor: Driving in Flood Waters "Disrespectful" - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Garbage truck drives through flood on E. Darbonne StreetGarbage truck drives through flood on E. Darbonne Street

Garbage truck drives through flood on E. Darbonne Street

Sulphur Mayor: Driving in Flood Waters "Disrespectful"

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

There was flooding once again in Southwest Louisiana.

Vehicles moved through neighborhoods, pushing water, causing property damage, and sending waves of frustration among citizens.

Cade Cropley of Sulphur described the scene on Darbonne Street.

"It flooded all the roads and it went into the laundry room," Cropley said.

As for the height of the waters...

"It was higher than our porch," said the Sulphur native.

Cropley said he saw neighbors yelling at drivers to slow down to prevent excess water going into homes.

"People were coming from here, here and here," Cropley said as he pointed in different directions. "And they were telling everybody to slow down to help traffic."

"Citizens are out there trying to get them to slow down," said Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan. "We could barricade it, but they're going to go around the barricades, and they're going to push the water through there. It's being disrespectful."

Mel Estess, Public Information Officer for the Sulphur Police Department, said that Sulphur police don't plan to cite drivers who cause waves in neighborhoods.

"We have officers standing right there at the flood waters directing traffic, trying to get people to slow down, and trying to get people to go an alternate route," Estess said.

Chief of Sulphur Fire Department Dan Selph stresses safety, because the department doesn't want residents on roads while flood waters are high.

"What you end up doing is tying up resources that weren't tied up that we need for actual emergencies," Selph said.

Mayor Duncan agreed.

"We don't want anything ugly to happen between a driver and a citizen out there, but they need to be respectful."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • One year since death of Willow Renteria-Molina, no arrests made

    One year since death of Willow Renteria-Molina, no arrests made

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:38:28 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Tragedy struck a year ago in the woods of Beauregard Parish where Willow Renteria-Molina's body was discovered. While investigators continue to wait on lab results, no arrests have been made in the little girl's death. Willow, 2, was discovered after deputies and volunteers scoured Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.

    More >>

    Tragedy struck a year ago in the woods of Beauregard Parish where Willow Renteria-Molina's body was discovered. While investigators continue to wait on lab results, no arrests have been made in the little girl's death. Willow, 2, was discovered after deputies and volunteers scoured Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.

    More >>

  • Mayor-elect Nic Hunter resigns from Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:19:29 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Thursday night Nic Hunter officially turned in his papers resigning from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.  Hunter who will take office as the new mayor of Lake Charles in July already has plans which include creating two new groups- a transition team and a community assessment advisement board.  The transition team will consist of five members that will be active for up to two months. Their job is to help Hunter with how the mayor's office is ran. "I want that ...

    More >>

    Thursday night Nic Hunter officially turned in his papers resigning from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.  Hunter who will take office as the new mayor of Lake Charles in July already has plans which include creating two new groups- a transition team and a community assessment advisement board.  The transition team will consist of five members that will be active for up to two months. Their job is to help Hunter with how the mayor's office is ran. "I want that ...

    More >>

  • Loud noise: officials identify two sources

    Loud noise: officials identify two sources

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:12:33 GMT

    Officials in Calcasieu Parish have identified two sources responsible for loud sounds heard throughout the area. Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion says a small fire in the power house at Axiall South led to a steam release. 

    More >>

    Officials in Calcasieu Parish have identified two sources responsible for loud sounds heard throughout the area. Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion says a small fire in the power house at Axiall South led to a steam release. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly