Sulphur Mayor: Driving in Flood Waters "Disrespectful"

There was flooding once again in Southwest Louisiana.

Vehicles moved through neighborhoods, pushing water, causing property damage, and sending waves of frustration among citizens.

Cade Cropley of Sulphur described the scene on Darbonne Street.

"It flooded all the roads and it went into the laundry room," Cropley said.

As for the height of the waters...

"It was higher than our porch," said the Sulphur native.

Cropley said he saw neighbors yelling at drivers to slow down to prevent excess water going into homes.

"People were coming from here, here and here," Cropley said as he pointed in different directions. "And they were telling everybody to slow down to help traffic."

"Citizens are out there trying to get them to slow down," said Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan. "We could barricade it, but they're going to go around the barricades, and they're going to push the water through there. It's being disrespectful."

Mel Estess, Public Information Officer for the Sulphur Police Department, said that Sulphur police don't plan to cite drivers who cause waves in neighborhoods.

"We have officers standing right there at the flood waters directing traffic, trying to get people to slow down, and trying to get people to go an alternate route," Estess said.

Chief of Sulphur Fire Department Dan Selph stresses safety, because the department doesn't want residents on roads while flood waters are high.

"What you end up doing is tying up resources that weren't tied up that we need for actual emergencies," Selph said.

Mayor Duncan agreed.

"We don't want anything ugly to happen between a driver and a citizen out there, but they need to be respectful."

