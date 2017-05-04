FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather in place for the next several days

Little can be said about the weather now, other than it is much better than yesterday!

It will remain windy through the afternoon, but by this evening the wind should subside somewhat. Although winds may remain in the 5 to 15 mph range overnight.

Thursday through Sunday will be perfect with no threat of rain and comfortable temperatures. Morning lows will reach the 50s again Friday through Sunday while afternoon highs stay in the 70s through Saturday.

A warming trend will begin next week as southerly winds return. Afternoon highs will climb to the mid 80s by early next week and morning lows will only reach the mid 60s. Rain still does not look to be an issue again until the end of next week at the soonest.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.