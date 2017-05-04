CPSB defends decision to dismiss students early Wednesday

The Calcasieu Parish School Board dismissed students at 2:30 Wednesday, because of the severe weather across the parish.

A viewer video shows a school bus full of students trying to brave the floodwaters that took over a subdivision in Iowa.

The bus rolled off the road and into a ditch, forcing the children and driver to be evacuated.

We asked the school board to speak about why they made the call to dismiss students instead of holding them until the roads cleared

Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus declined an interview but issued this statement:

“The rain event of Wednesday, May 3, was certainly challenging for our region, our parish, and our citizens. In these weather events the school system uses all available information to make decisions on school schedules. A change in a school schedule for our 33,000 students that occurs because of an event once our school day begins takes at least 2 hours to mobilize. Buses must be summoned, parents notified, and other arrangements made. Although the rain event began within the school day morning, flash floods were already occurring by late morning with alerts being issued by emergency personnel that drivers should avoid roads. The 2:30 dismissal time for CPSB was chosen for several reasons:

• Was generally 30-45 minutes ahead of normal dismissal time, anticipating that things would take longer because of flooding.

• Weather was showing a potential break in the rain, which did materialize around the 2:30 release time.

• Weather was predicting another potential round of bad weather beginning late afternoon, which school system was attempting to precede.

• Hope was that water from intense mid-morning flash floods might have an opportunity to recede a bit by release time.

While there were challenges in getting students home safely, our parents, school personnel, and transportation team demonstrated great coordination of care and successfully reached the goal of getting all our children home safely. No weather related crisis is ever simply solved, but options are always carefully weighed based on information available from all sources. The school system, like most organizations do, will review the details of this event for ways that we can continue to improve the services we provide to our stakeholders.”

The school board declined to comment on the procedures regarding what bus drivers should do in flash flooding events.

It also declined to comment on the status of the bus driver, since it is a personnel matter.

We also spoke with several parents in the subdivision, but they declined to go on camera. All of their children had been let off before the bus ran into trouble.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.