Castex Landing Road closed at LA 1126 junction - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Castex Landing Road closed at LA 1126 junction

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
JENNINGS, LA (AP) -

LA 3166 - or Castex Landing Road - is closed at the junction of LA 1126 near Jennings due to high water, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

Road conditions will be monitored, and LA 3166 will be reopened as soon as possible, according to the DOTD.

The DOTD urges motorists to use caution and to watch for high water when traveling in the area.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • One year since death of Willow Renteria-Molina, no arrests made

    One year since death of Willow Renteria-Molina, no arrests made

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:38:28 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Tragedy struck a year ago in the woods of Beauregard Parish where Willow Renteria-Molina's body was discovered. While investigators continue to wait on lab results, no arrests have been made in the little girl's death. Willow, 2, was discovered after deputies and volunteers scoured Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.

    More >>

    Tragedy struck a year ago in the woods of Beauregard Parish where Willow Renteria-Molina's body was discovered. While investigators continue to wait on lab results, no arrests have been made in the little girl's death. Willow, 2, was discovered after deputies and volunteers scoured Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.

    More >>

  • Mayor-elect Nic Hunter resigns from Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:19:29 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Thursday night Nic Hunter officially turned in his papers resigning from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.  Hunter who will take office as the new mayor of Lake Charles in July already has plans which include creating two new groups- a transition team and a community assessment advisement board.  The transition team will consist of five members that will be active for up to two months. Their job is to help Hunter with how the mayor's office is ran. "I want that ...

    More >>

    Thursday night Nic Hunter officially turned in his papers resigning from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.  Hunter who will take office as the new mayor of Lake Charles in July already has plans which include creating two new groups- a transition team and a community assessment advisement board.  The transition team will consist of five members that will be active for up to two months. Their job is to help Hunter with how the mayor's office is ran. "I want that ...

    More >>

  • Loud noise: officials identify two sources

    Loud noise: officials identify two sources

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:12:33 GMT

    Officials in Calcasieu Parish have identified two sources responsible for loud sounds heard throughout the area. Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion says a small fire in the power house at Axiall South led to a steam release. 

    More >>

    Officials in Calcasieu Parish have identified two sources responsible for loud sounds heard throughout the area. Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion says a small fire in the power house at Axiall South led to a steam release. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly