Castex Landing Road closed at LA 1126 junction

LA 3166 - or Castex Landing Road - is closed at the junction of LA 1126 near Jennings due to high water, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

Road conditions will be monitored, and LA 3166 will be reopened as soon as possible, according to the DOTD.



The DOTD urges motorists to use caution and to watch for high water when traveling in the area.

