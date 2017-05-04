Calcasieu River closed north of I-10 Bridge to parish line

The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, in consultation with Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso, have issued a State of Emergency for areas north of the I-10 Bridge on the Calcasieu River, extending to the parish line, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The emergency prohibits all boat traffic on the Calcasieu River to the parish line due to high water from recent rains. Extra Sheriff’s Marine Division patrols will be utilized to enforce the ban, according to the Police Jury.

The emergency declaration order has been signed by Guy Brame, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Vice President. It will remain in place until river levels return to normal.

