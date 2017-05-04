McNeese golf saddled with No. 12 seed, headed to Austin for NCAA Regional

McNeese men’s golf is heading to Austin as the place for its third-consecutive NCAA Regional tournament, the NCAA announced on Thursday on The Golf Channel.



McNeese, the Southland Conference champions for the second consecutive year, earned the league’s automatic bid into the postseason and will play at the No. 12 seed.



“This is exciting,” said fifth-year head coach Austin Burk who was named the league’s coach of the year for the second straight year. “The field is really good all around but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”



Oklahoma State is the No. 1 seed in the region followed by Wake Forest, Texas, Ole Miss, Arizona State, North Carolina State, Kansas, Liberty, Iowa State, Georgia Southern, College of Charleston, McNeese, Wichita State and Saint Peter’s, rounding out the 14-team field.



The 54-hole tournament, which will be hosted by the University of Texas at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, will be held May 15-17.



Five other locations will host a regional (host team) – University Club in Baton Rouge (LSU), The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee (Middle Tennessee State University), Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex, Kampen Course in West Lafayette, Indiana (Purdue University), Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California (Stanford University), and Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish, Washington (University of Washington).



The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each of the six regional will advance to the finals which will be held May 26-31 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.



“I’m excited about going to Austin,” said junior Andreas Krokeide, a first team All-Southland Conference selection this season. “It’s going to be a great experience to be able to play at the course of a big-time school and play in that atmosphere.”



McNeese moved up two spots to No. 84 in the latest GolfStat.com rankings after winning the Southland Conference Tournament.



Oklahoma State, the number one seed, is ranked No. 3 in the GolfStat.com national rankings, Wake Forest is 10th, Texas at 16th, and Ole Miss is 22nd, making the Austin Regional one of the toughest in the field.



“We know it’s going to be tough but we’ll be fine,” said Burk.



McNeese finished eighth at last year’s Stillwater Regional but entered the final day two strokes out of making the National Tournament.



“We were right there after the second round,” said Burk. “But we came out and had a bad final round. The seeding doesn’t matter. We’ll just go out there and play our golf.”

