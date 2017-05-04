Boil advisory in place for areas of Beauregard Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory in place for areas of Beauregard Parish

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has announced a boil advisory for parish resident located on the following roads:

  • Tanglewood Loop
  • Lander Loop
  • Turkey Drive
  • Maple Drive
  • Red Oak Lane
  • Chinquapin Lane
  • Dove Lane 

For further questions, call Waterworks District 3 at 337-725-3000.

