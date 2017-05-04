Boil advisory issued for Kinder residents - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory issued for Kinder residents

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
KINDER, LA (KPLC) -

The Allen Parish Water District #2 has issued a boil advisory for customers living in Kinder area due to a broken main line for a lightning strike. 

The advisory is for residents living on Nursery Road and West Wardline Road located north of Kinder.

For more information, call 337-738-5621.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly