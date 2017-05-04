Flood warnings still in effect for much of Southwest Louisiana

With water still high and very slow to recede, the Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday has been extended through Thursday afternoon for a large portion of Calcasieu, all of Jeff Davis and southern Beauregard and Allen parishes.

The National Weather Service says that gauge readings indicate that flooding is still occurring in most of the warned area but says that this water will begin to recede by this afternoon.

Many secondary roads are still covered with water making travel difficult or dangerous after a large swath of Southwest Louisiana was hit with 7 to 10 inches of rain that overtopped drainage canals, bayous and creeks.

Schools are closed today in Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis parishes, but are expected to re-open on Friday.

Remember, never cross a flooded road in a vehicle. Turn around, don’t drown.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.