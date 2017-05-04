FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and cooler today; sunshine ahead for several days

Widespread rainfall amounts of 7 to 10 inches were reported across Southwest Louisiana which caused major flash flooding yesterday, but as of this morning most of the high water has receded leaving most roads passable.

A Flood Warning continues for Jeff Davis parish, southern Beauregard Parish, Calcasieu Parish and southern Allen parish through 5:15 p.m. today as reporting gauges indicate flooding continuing across most of the warned area. Flood waters should start to recede this afternoon, although rivers and streams within the warned area will remain elevated over the next several days.

Reports of high water continue with our own Kayla Courvell in Iowa this morning where water continues to cover may secondary streets and neighborhoods, leaving some residents still unable to venture out from their homes.

Conditions should continue to gradually improve in those areas by late this afternoon as the water slowly recedes.

Behind yesterday’s front, temperatures dropped into the 50s with brisk northwesterly winds gusting over 25 mph at times this morning.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the 50s overnight.

High pressure will build in over the next several days which will keep rain out of the forecast through at least the middle of next week.

Temperatures each today will start off in the 50s with afternoon highs the next couple of days in the 70s but will gradually return to the 80s by the weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry