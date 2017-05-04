WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Threat of severe weather is over

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Residents throughout Calcasieu Parish had to deal with the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy rains all day. KPLC's Kayla Courvell will provide live updates of current flooding and road conditions after last night’s storm.

Because of yesterday's severe weather, Allen Parish, Beauregard Parish and Jeff Davis Parish schools will all be closed Thursday.

Thousands are still without power this morning due to severe storms that rolled through Southwest Louisiana Wednesday.

Sandbags are available in Southwest Louisiana. For a list of locations, click HERE.

Plus, a DeRidder man is facing dozens of pornography charges.

And the U.S. Department of Justice clears two Baton Rouge police officers in the shooting death of Alton Sterling.

The threat of severe weather is over for Southwest Louisiana as the strongest storms have moved offshore. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

