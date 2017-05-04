WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Threat of severe weather is over

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The program is also open to any person over 18 who has been determined by a state education agency or local public educational agency of a state to be mentally or physically handicapped and is enrolled in a public or private nonprofit school program, said Matt Young, city spokesman.More >>
The program is also open to any person over 18 who has been determined by a state education agency or local public educational agency of a state to be mentally or physically handicapped and is enrolled in a public or private nonprofit school program, said Matt Young, city spokesman.More >>
The Garth Brooks World Tour is set for Saturday, June 24.More >>
The Garth Brooks World Tour is set for Saturday, June 24.More >>
A boil advisory has been issued for Allen Parish Water District #2 customers living in Kinder due to a broken main line for a lightning strike.More >>
A boil advisory has been issued for Allen Parish Water District #2 customers living in Kinder due to a broken main line for a lightning strike.More >>
With water still high and very slow to recede, the Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday has been extended through Thursday afternoon for a large portion of Calcasieu, all of Jeff Davis and southern Beauregard and Allen parishes.More >>
With water still high and very slow to recede, the Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday has been extended through Thursday afternoon for a large portion of Calcasieu, all of Jeff Davis and southern Beauregard and Allen parishes.More >>
Hundreds are without power Wednesday morning due to severe storms rolling through Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Hundreds are without power Wednesday morning due to severe storms rolling through Southwest Louisiana.More >>