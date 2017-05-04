Flooding causes Holly Hill Nursing Home residents to be moved to Lake Charles facility

Thursday’s heavy rains caused residents at a Sulphur nursing home to be moved to a different facility.

After water made its way into Holly Hill Nursing Home, the residents were transferred to Rosewood in Lake Charles.

Seventy-six residents were transferred, according to Dick Gremillion, head of Calcasieu Emergency Preparedness.

"The residents seem to be in good spirits,” Gremillion said. “Of course the weather is not that great out here right now but they seem to be taking it in stride."

