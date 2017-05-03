CPSO arrests DeRidder man accused of 46 counts of child pornography

The Garth Brooks World Tour is set for Saturday, June 24.More >>
A boil advisory has been issued for Allen Parish Water District #2 customers living in Kinder due to a broken main line for a lightning strike.More >>
With water still high and very slow to recede, the Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday has been extended through Thursday afternoon for a large portion of Calcasieu, all of Jeff Davis and southern Beauregard and Allen parishes.More >>
Hundreds are without power Wednesday morning due to severe storms rolling through Southwest Louisiana.More >>
A McNeese State University graduate who returned home to lead the Baptist Campus Ministry the past eleven years is retiring.More >>
