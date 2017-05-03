CPSO arrests DeRidder man accused of 46 counts of child pornography

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of possessing a cell phone containing inappropriate images of children, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On April 9 the Sheriff's Office received a complaint about Ivy R. Monceaux, 46, of DeRidder, possessing a cell phone that contained inappropriate images of children. Monceaux accidentally left his cell phone at a residence in Calcasieu Parish, and in attempt to find the rightful owner, the complainant discovered the inappropriate pictures on the phone, said the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives conducted a forensic exam on the cell phone, which revealed numerous pornographic images and videos involving girls ranging in ages from approximately 16 and younger, one of whom lives in Calcasieu Parish.

On May 2 Judge Sharon Wilson signed a warrant in the amount of $100,000 for Monceaux’ s arrest for 46 counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was located later the same day, arrested by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, and booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail, said the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Monceaux is currently waiting to be transferred to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The investigation is continuing, and further charges and arrests are possible. DHS Homeland Security Investigations and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation, said the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

