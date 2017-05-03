Tree crashes through home during Wednesday's heavy rains

Residents throughout Calcasieu Parish had to deal with the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy rains all day, but for one resident, instead of waking up to water in his home he was woken up by something much larger.

David Roth had gotten off early from work and was lying in bed when a tree crashed on top of his house.

"It sounded like a large truck came through the house, that's how loud it was," said Roth. "Things started falling off the shelves, so then I got up and looked outside and I saw obviously it's a tree that fell on the house."

Roth went into his attic and saw sunlight coming through a 3-by-4 foot hole in his roof. He said the tree had also busted through one of the rafters as well.

Roth actually thought it was a car that crashed into his home instead of a tree.

"My first reaction was a vehicle, a truck or something came through the house, because that's what it sounded like," said Roth. "It didn't sound like an explosion, it sounded like a crash, that's exactly what I thought it was."

Roth has been covering the hole in the attic with a comforter and has bought a tarp to cover the outside of his roof and the tree for the night until roofers can come and fix it.

Roth is currently renting the home but estimates the damage could cost up to $3,000 for his landlord to fix.

