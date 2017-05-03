Rough day in the field for KPLC reporters

When we have storms and flooding like we did Wednesday, people are smart enough to stay inside where it's dry and warm.

KPLC reporters are an exception.

We get out in it to bring you the story!

The newest member of the KPLC family, Christian Piekos, going jeans up and boots in the water to get to a flooded school bus.

No kids were hurt, but Christian's feet didn't fare so well.

A truck driver showed KPLC reporter Kayla Courvell, giving her a good soaking.

Meantime, once she got out of the rain, Kaitlin Rust rang out her socks in the middle of the newsroom.

Just a little of what it takes to bring you the local news.

