You Asked, We Answered: Tow Truck Troubles In Lake Charles?

Across Lake Charles, many drivers found themselves in high water Wednesday, which led to flooded or stranded vehicles. We received a call from a viewer in Lake Charles who was having a hard time finding a tow truck company that wasn't overwhelmed and was taking new customers.

Most wrecker services said they were experiencing wait times of 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

"We’re so backed up right now, it’s going to take us into tomorrow afternoon and we’ve got another round of rain coming," said Ken Cook, with Atomic Towing & Recovery.

Cook said cars currently under water can't be towed because tow truck drivers have to be able to get under the car. The car has to be on dry ground and the tow truck has to be able to reach it.

"We're basically driving from island to island," he said.

Here's what we found from area wrecker companies still taking calls for service:

A-1 Wrecker Service:

Wait Time Estimate: 1.5 hours

Phone: (337) 433-9470

Cowboy's Towing & Recovery:

Wait Time Estimate: 30 minutes

Phone: (337) 656-2928

Lake Charles Wrecker & Towing:

Wait Time Estimate: Depends on pickup location

Phone: (337) 436-6704

Atomic Towing

Wait Time: 1.5 to 2 hours

(337) 436-0028

Briley's Wrecker & Towing

Wait Time: 1.5 to 2 hours, in Lake Charles

(337) 491-9481

Dupre Towing

Wait Time: 1 to 1.5 hours.

(337) 625-5238

