House fire in Welsh a 'total loss' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

House fire in Welsh a 'total loss'

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
House fire in Welsh. (Source: KPLC viewer) House fire in Welsh. (Source: KPLC viewer)
House fire in Welsh. (Source: KPLC viewer) House fire in Welsh. (Source: KPLC viewer)
WELSH, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities say a house that caught fire in Welsh Wednesday morning is a "total loss."

No one was home when the house in the 600 block of Polk Street caught fire, said Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.

The fire is under control.

In addition to the Welsh Fire Department, fire departments from Lacassine, Jennings and Roanoke responded.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Rain and storms quickly coming to an end, all will be gone before sunrise Thursday

    Rain and storms quickly coming to an end, all will be gone before sunrise Thursday

    Rain and storms quickly coming to an end, all will be gone before sunrise Thursday

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:57:46 GMT
    Radar estimated rainfallRadar estimated rainfall

    As of 11 p.m. Wednesday the threat of severe weather is over for Southwest Louisiana as the strongest storms have moved offshore.  Rain may linger for a few more hours along and south of I-10, but the heaviest rainfall as also moved offshore.  You can use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain in your area.  

    More >>

    As of 11 p.m. Wednesday the threat of severe weather is over for Southwest Louisiana as the strongest storms have moved offshore.  Rain may linger for a few more hours along and south of I-10, but the heaviest rainfall as also moved offshore.  You can use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain in your area.  

    More >>

  • Tree crashes through home during Wednesday's heavy rains

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:52:20 GMT
    (Source: David Roth)(Source: David Roth)

    Residents through Calcasieu Parish had to deal with the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy rains all day, but for one resident, instead of waking up to water in his home he was woken up by something much larger.  David Roth had gotten off early from work and was lying in bed when a tree crashed on top of his house. "It sounded like a large truck came through the house, that's how loud it was," said Roth. "Things started falling off the shelves, so then I got up and l...

    More >>

    Residents through Calcasieu Parish had to deal with the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy rains all day, but for one resident, instead of waking up to water in his home he was woken up by something much larger.  David Roth had gotten off early from work and was lying in bed when a tree crashed on top of his house. "It sounded like a large truck came through the house, that's how loud it was," said Roth. "Things started falling off the shelves, so then I got up and l...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Allen, Jeff Davis, Beauregard schools closed Thursday

    Allen, Jeff Davis, Beauregard schools closed Thursday

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:44:11 GMT
    (Source: KPLC Viewer)(Source: KPLC Viewer)

    Allen Parish and Jeff Davis Parish schools will be closed Thursday, officials with both school systems said.

    More >>

    Allen Parish and Jeff Davis Parish schools will be closed Thursday, officials with both school systems said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly