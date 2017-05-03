Allen, Jeff Davis, Beauregard schools closed Thursday

Allen Parish, Jeff Davis Parish, and Beauregard Parish schools will be closed Thursday, officials from the school systems said.

Bethel Christian School in Jennings and Grace Covenant Academy in Lake Charles will also be closed.

No other parishes have announced school closures.

A severe thunderstorm system is currently moving through Southwest Louisiana, leaving several roads flooded in Allen Parish.

Jeff Davis Superintendent Kirk Credeur said the closure was due to "recent and significant weather events."

Beauregard Superintendent Tim Cooley said the closure in Beauregard was due to "the amount of rain that has fallen creating unsafe road conditions."

