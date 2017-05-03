Update: Thousands without power in Southwest Louisiana due to se - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Update: Thousands without power in Southwest Louisiana due to severe storms

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: BECi) (Source: BECi)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Thousands are without power Wednesday night due to severe storms rolling through Southwest Louisiana.

Beauregard ElectricCo-op has reported extensive outages in the following parishes:

Allen - 721, Beauregard - 2343, Calcasieu - 2230, Jeff Davis - 19, and Vernon - 2017.

It is unsure when power will be restored in these areas. For updates, Beauregard Electric customers can check for power outages, HERE.

Also, Entergy customers can check for power outages, HERE, Jeff Davis Electric customers, HERE and CLECO, HERE.

  • Rain and storms quickly coming to an end, all will be gone before sunrise Thursday

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:57:46 GMT
    Radar estimated rainfallRadar estimated rainfall

    As of 11 p.m. Wednesday the threat of severe weather is over for Southwest Louisiana as the strongest storms have moved offshore.  Rain may linger for a few more hours along and south of I-10, but the heaviest rainfall as also moved offshore.  You can use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain in your area.  

    As of 11 p.m. Wednesday the threat of severe weather is over for Southwest Louisiana as the strongest storms have moved offshore.  Rain may linger for a few more hours along and south of I-10, but the heaviest rainfall as also moved offshore.  You can use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain in your area.  

  • Tree crashes through home during Wednesday's heavy rains

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:52:20 GMT
    (Source: David Roth)(Source: David Roth)

    Residents through Calcasieu Parish had to deal with the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy rains all day, but for one resident, instead of waking up to water in his home he was woken up by something much larger.  David Roth had gotten off early from work and was lying in bed when a tree crashed on top of his house. "It sounded like a large truck came through the house, that's how loud it was," said Roth. "Things started falling off the shelves, so then I got up and l...

  • BREAKING

    Allen, Jeff Davis, Beauregard schools closed Thursday

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:44:11 GMT
    (Source: KPLC Viewer)(Source: KPLC Viewer)

    Allen Parish and Jeff Davis Parish schools will be closed Thursday, officials with both school systems said.

