Update: Thousands without power in Southwest Louisiana due to severe storms

Thousands are without power Wednesday night due to severe storms rolling through Southwest Louisiana.

Beauregard ElectricCo-op has reported extensive outages in the following parishes:

Allen - 721, Beauregard - 2343, Calcasieu - 2230, Jeff Davis - 19, and Vernon - 2017.

It is unsure when power will be restored in these areas. For updates, Beauregard Electric customers can check for power outages, HERE.

Also, Entergy customers can check for power outages, HERE, Jeff Davis Electric customers, HERE and CLECO, HERE.

