TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 westbound near Shattuck Street

There is an accident on I-10 westbound near Shattuck Street.

Officials are urging residents to avoid the area for the next hour.

Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan is urging drivers to stay off the roads, as the second round of strong storms hits Southwest Louisiana on Wednesday night.

Mayor Duncan also is asking people driving on heavily-flooded roads to drive slowly.

The I-210 eastbound and westbound off-ramps at Louisiana Avenue and Ryan St. are open.

The I-10 eastbound on-ramp at La. 26 in Jennings is also open.

A swath of thunderstorms is currently moving across Southwest Louisiana, hitting the northern part of our area the hardest. Drivers are urged to use caution and not drive into unknown waters.

Allen Parish has released a list of flooded roads.

Reeves Area

Harrison Road

Kinder Area

Green Oak Road

Parish-line Road

Botley Cemetery Road

M Fruge Road

Eloi Ortego Road

Nielsen Road

Charlie Kuntz Road

Ikes Road

Old Ferry Road

Sherman Houston Road

Old Pump Road

Clyde Chachere Road

Oakdale Area

Blue Bush Road

Norris Road

Ward Road

Pine Lane

Sam Cloud Road

Hwy 165 North Bound @ Vanply Road

Shallowhole Road

River Road

Elton Area

Cc Bell Road

Lauderdale Road South Of Clyde Cachere

Clarence Buller Road To Hwy 26

Willis Courville Road

Briscoe Road

Ray Shuff Road

Powell Road

Strangers Tree Road

Oberlin Area

Ward Line Road

Hickory Flat Road

Buck Bowles Road

Neville Vizena Road

Douglas Sonnier Road

Garcille Road

Musslewhite Road

Mittie Area

Ten Mile Road

Elizabeth Area

Hwy 112 @ Piney Park

Buddy Doyle Road

Tom Jeff Road

In Beauregard Parish, the following roads are closed, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:

Grabo Road

Loftin Road

