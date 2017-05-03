TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 westbound near Shattuck Street - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 westbound near Shattuck Street

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

There is an accident on I-10 westbound near Shattuck Street.

Officials are urging residents to avoid the area for the next hour.

Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan is urging drivers to stay off the roads, as the second round of strong storms hits Southwest Louisiana on Wednesday night.

Mayor Duncan also is asking people driving on heavily-flooded roads to drive slowly.

The I-210 eastbound and westbound off-ramps at Louisiana Avenue and Ryan St. are open.

The I-10 eastbound on-ramp at La. 26 in Jennings is also open.

A swath of thunderstorms is currently moving across Southwest Louisiana, hitting the northern part of our area the hardest. Drivers are urged to use caution and not drive into unknown waters.

Click HERE for more about the weather.

Mobile users, click HERE to view slideshow pictures.

Allen Parish has released a list of flooded roads.

Reeves Area

  • Harrison Road

Kinder Area

  • Green Oak Road
  • Parish-line Road
  • Botley Cemetery Road
  • M Fruge Road
  • Eloi Ortego Road
  • Nielsen Road
  • Charlie Kuntz Road
  • Ikes Road
  • Old Ferry Road
  • Sherman Houston Road
  • Old Pump Road
  • Clyde Chachere Road

Oakdale Area

  • Blue Bush Road
  • Norris Road
  • Ward Road
  • Pine Lane
  • Sam Cloud Road
  • Hwy 165 North Bound @ Vanply Road
  • Shallowhole Road
  • River Road

Elton Area

  • Cc Bell Road
  • Lauderdale Road South Of Clyde Cachere
  • Clarence Buller Road To Hwy 26
  • Willis Courville Road
  • Briscoe Road
  • Ray Shuff Road
  • Powell Road
  • Strangers Tree Road

Oberlin Area

  • Ward Line Road
  • Hickory Flat Road
  • Buck Bowles Road
  • Neville Vizena Road
  • Douglas Sonnier Road
  • Garcille Road
  • Musslewhite Road

Mittie Area

  • Ten Mile Road

Elizabeth Area

  • Hwy 112 @ Piney Park
  • Buddy Doyle Road
  • Tom Jeff Road

In Beauregard Parish, the following roads are closed, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:

  • Grabo Road
  • Loftin Road

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Rain and storms quickly coming to an end, all will be gone before sunrise Thursday

    Rain and storms quickly coming to an end, all will be gone before sunrise Thursday

    Rain and storms quickly coming to an end, all will be gone before sunrise Thursday

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:57:46 GMT
    Radar estimated rainfallRadar estimated rainfall

    As of 11 p.m. Wednesday the threat of severe weather is over for Southwest Louisiana as the strongest storms have moved offshore.  Rain may linger for a few more hours along and south of I-10, but the heaviest rainfall as also moved offshore.  You can use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain in your area.  

    More >>

    As of 11 p.m. Wednesday the threat of severe weather is over for Southwest Louisiana as the strongest storms have moved offshore.  Rain may linger for a few more hours along and south of I-10, but the heaviest rainfall as also moved offshore.  You can use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain in your area.  

    More >>

  • Tree crashes through home during Wednesday's heavy rains

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:52:20 GMT
    (Source: David Roth)(Source: David Roth)

    Residents through Calcasieu Parish had to deal with the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy rains all day, but for one resident, instead of waking up to water in his home he was woken up by something much larger.  David Roth had gotten off early from work and was lying in bed when a tree crashed on top of his house. "It sounded like a large truck came through the house, that's how loud it was," said Roth. "Things started falling off the shelves, so then I got up and l...

    More >>

    Residents through Calcasieu Parish had to deal with the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy rains all day, but for one resident, instead of waking up to water in his home he was woken up by something much larger.  David Roth had gotten off early from work and was lying in bed when a tree crashed on top of his house. "It sounded like a large truck came through the house, that's how loud it was," said Roth. "Things started falling off the shelves, so then I got up and l...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Allen, Jeff Davis, Beauregard schools closed Thursday

    Allen, Jeff Davis, Beauregard schools closed Thursday

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:44:11 GMT
    (Source: KPLC Viewer)(Source: KPLC Viewer)

    Allen Parish and Jeff Davis Parish schools will be closed Thursday, officials with both school systems said.

    More >>

    Allen Parish and Jeff Davis Parish schools will be closed Thursday, officials with both school systems said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly