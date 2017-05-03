Copy-FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 3

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 3 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, May 2.

9:15 a.m. - The left lane remains blocked I-10 East at I-10/I-110 due to a disabled truck. Traffic is passing through the right lane. Traffic remains backed up to LA 415 (Lobdell).  

7:52 a.m. - The left lane is blocked on I-10 East at the I-10/I-110 junction due to a disabled truck. Delays start at LA 415 in Port Allen.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTICES: 

  • US 190 (Florida Blvd. Service Rd.) will be closed at Shelby Dr. through 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Traffic will be maintained throughout this closure, which is necessary for sewer improvement construction. There are no lane restrictions or detours necessary.  
  • I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.
  • The right lane on I-10 E will be closed between the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge beginning Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, May 8 at 6:30 a.m. This closure is necessary for asphalt rehabilitation. Permit load restrictions will be 16 ft. wide. Anything over should contact the permit office.

    Flooding causes Holly Hill Nursing Home residents to be moved to Lake Charles facility

    Thursday, May 4 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-05-04 04:18:10 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Thursday’s heavy rains caused residents at a Sulphur nursing home to be moved to a different facility. After water made its way into Holly Hill Nursing Home, the residents were transferred to  Rosewood in Lake Charles. Seventy-six residents were transferred, according to Dick Gremillion, head of Calcasieu Emergency Preparedness. "The residents seem to be in good spirits,” Gremillion said. “Of course the weather is not that great out here right now but th...More >>
  • Rain and storms quickly coming to an end, all will be gone before sunrise Thursday

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:57:46 GMT
    Radar estimated rainfallRadar estimated rainfall

    As of 11 p.m. Wednesday the threat of severe weather is over for Southwest Louisiana as the strongest storms have moved offshore.  Rain may linger for a few more hours along and south of I-10, but the heaviest rainfall as also moved offshore.  You can use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain in your area.  

  • Tree crashes through home during Wednesday's heavy rains

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:52:20 GMT
    (Source: David Roth)(Source: David Roth)

    Residents through Calcasieu Parish had to deal with the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy rains all day, but for one resident, instead of waking up to water in his home he was woken up by something much larger.  David Roth had gotten off early from work and was lying in bed when a tree crashed on top of his house. "It sounded like a large truck came through the house, that's how loud it was," said Roth. "Things started falling off the shelves, so then I got up and l...

