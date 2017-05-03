Copy-FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 3

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, May 2.

9:15 a.m. - The left lane remains blocked I-10 East at I-10/I-110 due to a disabled truck. Traffic is passing through the right lane. Traffic remains backed up to LA 415 (Lobdell).

7:52 a.m. - The left lane is blocked on I-10 East at the I-10/I-110 junction due to a disabled truck. Delays start at LA 415 in Port Allen.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTICES:

US 190 (Florida Blvd. Service Rd.) will be closed at Shelby Dr. through 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 . Traffic will be maintained throughout this closure, which is necessary for sewer improvement construction. There are no lane restrictions or detours necessary.

. Traffic will be maintained throughout this closure, which is necessary for sewer improvement construction. There are no lane restrictions or detours necessary. I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1 . This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018 . Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

The right lane on I-10 E will be closed between the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge beginning Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, May 8 at 6:30 a.m. This closure is necessary for asphalt rehabilitation. Permit load restrictions will be 16 ft. wide. Anything over should contact the permit office.

