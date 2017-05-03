Legal Corner: Are sex offenders allowed to live in motels?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

Question: My husband was married to another woman a few years ago. He filed for divorce in July of 2011. In the divorce papers, it states they were physically separated since February 2011. His ex-wife had a baby in March of 2012. The divorce was not finalized yet, but they had been separated for a year as Louisiana law states. The divorce was finalized in court January 2013. The child is not biologically his, and we just found out. Legally, can anything be done where he can take his name off the birth certificate?

MAYBE. LA Civ. Code Article 185 states the husband of a mother is presumed to be the father of a child born during the marriage, or within 300 days of the date of termination of the marriage. In the facts presented, the kid was born in March of 2012. The marriage did not terminate until 2013. So, the husband is the presumptive legal father. In order remove the legal father status, the now divorced husband must file an action to disavow paternity per LA Civ. Code Art 187. He must prove he is not the father by clear and convincing evidence (usually through a DNA test), and he must bring the action within year of the date that he knew or should have known that the child was not his. If waits too long, then he cannot disavow even if the DNA tests show the child is not his. In order to change the birth certificate, he would have to first be successful in his disavowal action, then he would have to obtain a court order commanding the Louisiana Dept. of Vital Statistics to change the birth certificate.

Question: I met a man about 6 years ago. I moved in with him in 2012 and was added to his lease. In 2013, he got a letter from the office saying they somehow got his last name mixed up and his social security # incorrect. They told him he owed Lake Charles housing over $13,600. I applied for housing in 2016. When I went to pick up the key for the apartment, they told me I have a debt with housing in Lake Charles. She explained when I signed the lease to live with my boyfriend, I incurred his debt. How can I get this debt off of my records? It’s not mine.

It all depends on what the viewer signed. It sounds like they were not married, so we know it’s not community or marital debt. It further sounds like all of that massive debt accumulated before our viewer took up residence with the debtor. So, in most circumstances, the viewer would not be liable for debt that she herself did not incur. However, the viewer suggests that an employee with Lake Charles Housing is saying that our viewer necessarily took on the boyfriend’s debt when she signed his lease. It is possible there was a clause in the lease that said our viewer was guaranteeing any debt or liability of the boyfriend. This is a classic example of the first rule of contract laws, which is…READ THE CONTRACT BEFORE SIGNING!!! Our viewer needs to obtain the lease she signed and read it and see if does indeed bind her to the boyfriend’s debt. If so, then she owes the debt, regardless of whether she incurred it in the first place.

Question: Is it legal for sex offenders to live at a motel? There are 3 of them at a local one with kids in nearby rooms.

Generally speaking, convicted sex offenders can live just about anywhere except in limited, restricted areas. Usually these restrictions are within 1,000 feet of a school, park, library etc. Otherwise, a sex offender who has completed his or her sentence can live anywhere. So, to answer the viewer’s question, unless the motel is within 1,000 feet of a restricted area, then it is legal for a registered sex offender to stay in a motel. The Louisiana statutes that set forth restricted areas are set forth below:

Louisiana Revised Statute 14:91.1: Unlawful presence of a sexually violent predator

A. Unlawful presence of a sexually violent predator is:

(1) The physical presence of a sexually violent predator on the school property of any public or private, elementary or secondary school, or in any motor vehicle or other means of conveyance owned, leased, or contracted by such school to transport students to or from school or a school-related activity when persons under the age of eighteen years are present on the school property or in a school vehicle; or

(2) The physical residing of a sexually violent predator within one thousand feet of any public or private elementary or secondary school, a day care center, group home, residential home, or child care facility as defined in R.S. 46:1403, a family child day care home as defined in R.S. 46:1441.1, playground, public or private youth center, public swimming pool, or free standing video arcade facility.

B. It shall not be a violation of Paragraph (A)(1) of this Section if the offender has permission to be present from the superintendent of the school board in the case of a public school or the principal or headmaster in the case of a private school.

C. If permission is granted to an offender to be present on public school property by the superintendent for that public school pursuant to Subsection B of this Section, then the superintendent shall notify the principal at least twenty-four hours in advance of the visit by the offender. This notification shall include the nature of the visit and the date and time in which the sex offender will be present in the school. The offender shall notify the office of the principal upon arrival on the school property and upon departing from the school. If the offender is to be present in the vicinity of children, the offender shall remain under the direct supervision of a school official.

D. For purposes of this Section:

(1) "School property" means any property used for school purposes, including but not limited to school buildings, playgrounds, and parking lots.

(2) "Sexually violent predator" means a person defined as such in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 3-D of Title 15 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950.

E. Whoever violates the provisions of this Section shall be fined not more than one thousand dollars, imprisoned for not more than six months, or both.

Acts 2001, No. 1044, §1; Acts 2004, No. 178, §1; Acts 2006, No. 186, §1, eff. June 2, 2006; Acts 2009, No. 210, §1, eff. Sept. 1, 2009.

Louisiana Revised Statute 14:91.2: §91.2. Unlawful presence of a sex offender:

A. The following acts when committed by a person convicted of a sex offense as defined in R.S. 15:541 when the victim is under the age of thirteen years shall constitute the crime of unlawful residence or presence of a sex offender:

(1) The physical presence of the offender in, on, or within one thousand feet of the school property of any public or private elementary or secondary school or the physical presence in any motor vehicle or other means of conveyance owned, leased, or contracted by such school to transport students to or from school or a school-related activity when persons under the age of eighteen years are present on the school property or in a school vehicle.

(2) The offender establishing a residence within one thousand feet of any public or private elementary or secondary school or child care facility as defined in R.S. 46:1403.

(3) The physical presence of the offender in, on, or within one thousand feet of a public park, recreational facility, or child care facility as defined in R.S. 46:1403.

(4) The offender establishing a residence within one thousand feet of any public park or recreational facility.

(5) The physical presence of the offender in or on public library property.

(6) Loitering within one thousand feet of public library property.

B. The following acts, when committed by a person convicted of an aggravated offense as defined in R.S. 15:541(2) when the victim is under the age of thirteen years, shall constitute the crime of unlawful residence or presence of a sex offender:

(1) The physical presence of the offender in, on, or within one thousand feet of a group home, residential home, child care facility as defined in R.S. 46:1403, or a family child day care home as defined in R.S. 46:1441.1.

(2) The establishment of a residence within one thousand feet of any group home, residential home, child care facility as defined in R.S. 46:1403, a family child day care home as defined in R.S. 46:1441.1, playground, public or private youth center, public swimming pool, or free standing video arcade facility.

C.(1) It shall not be a violation of the provisions of this Section if the offender has permission to be present on school premises from the superintendent of the school board in the case of a public school or the principal or headmaster in the case of a private school.

(2) If permission is granted to an offender to be present on public school property by the superintendent for that public school pursuant to this Subsection, then the superintendent shall notify the principal at least twenty-four hours in advance of the visit by the offender. This notification shall include the nature of the visit and the date and time in which the sex offender will be present in the school. The offender shall notify the office of the principal upon arrival on the school property and upon departing from the school. If the offender is to be present in the vicinity of children, the offender shall remain under the direct supervision of a school official.

(3) Any superintendent, principal, or school master who acts in good faith in compliance with this Subsection shall be immune from civil or criminal liability for his actions in connection with any injury or claim arising from an offender being present on school property pursuant to permission granted by that superintendent, principal, or school master.

D.(1) It shall not be a violation of this Section if the offender has complied with all regulations of the governing board of the public library that restrict access of sex offenders to public library property.

(2) By January 1, 2013, each governing board of a public library shall develop and implement a plan to regulate access of sex offenders to the public library property under its jurisdiction.

(3) Each governing board of a public library shall tailor its regulations to reasonably restrict the time, place, and manner of access to public library property and shall narrowly tailor the regulations to serve the significant governmental interest of protecting children from contact with sex offenders.

(4) The State Library of Louisiana shall provide technical assistance in the development of the regulations by the governing boards. Such assistance shall guide the governing boards to develop, to the extent practicable, regulations that are uniform and ensure fair and consistent application across jurisdictions.

(5) Any public servant, including any head librarian, member of a governing board of a public library, staff and volunteers of a public library, and the state of Louisiana, who acts in good faith in compliance with this Subsection shall be immune from civil and criminal liability for his actions in connection with any injury or claim arising from a sex offender being present on public library property.

(6) Nothing in this Subsection shall prevent a public library from adopting a total ban on a sex offender's access to public library property, provided that the governing board complies with the criteria set forth in Paragraph (3) of this Subsection.

(7) No provision of this Subsection shall apply when the sex offender is reporting to a police station or a court house which is within the distance specified herein from a library.

E. For purposes of this Section:

(1) "Governing board of the public library" means a library board of control or other public body responsible for the operations of a public library.

(2) "Loitering" means to linger, remain, or prowl in a public place or on the premises of another for a protracted period of time without lawful business or reason to be present.

(3) "Public library" means a parish or municipal library provided for by Chapter 3 of Title 25 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950.

(4) "Public library property" means immovable property that is open to the public and is used as a branch of a parish or municipal public library, including any courtyard or parking lot that is under the direct and exclusive control of the public library.

(5) "Public park or recreational facility" means any building or area owned by the state or by a political subdivision that is open to the public and used or operated as a park or recreational facility and shall include all parks and recreational areas administered by the office of state parks in the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

(6) "School property" means any property used for school purposes, including but not limited to school buildings, playgrounds, and parking lots.

F. Whoever violates the provisions of this Section shall be fined not more than one thousand dollars, imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than one year, or both.

Acts 2006, No. 40, §1; Acts 2009, No. 210, §1, eff. Sept. 1, 2009; Acts 2012, No. 191, §1; Acts 2012, No. 693, §1, eff. Jan. 1, 2013.

Disclaimer: The information furnished in this answer is general and may not apply to some situations. All legal situations are unique. No one should rely to their detriment on these answers. Anyone with a potential legal problem should seek the advice of a licensed attorney before taking any action or inaction. The answers provided are not intended to be specific legal advice and no attorney-client relationship is created between the SWLA Law Center and the viewers of KPLC TV.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.