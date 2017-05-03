Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood coming to Cajundome

2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks along with Trisha Yearwood are set to perform at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

The Garth Brooks World Tour is set for Saturday, June 24.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12.

For more information, call Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

