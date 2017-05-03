MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year. Almost 300 instruments have been paired with students who need them. When Eva LeBlanc gave her old violin to a student who needed one a few years ago, there was a note attached. 
 
"I sat down and wrote a note to her that said how honored I was to present to her the instrument," said LeBlanc. "I had quite a great feeling about it. I presented it to her with the note. On the way home I thought if I could do this with a violin, how many other instruments are out there that need to be paired with deserving students. So that's how it started 4 years ago."

To date, Musicmakers2U has paired 296 instruments with students. Sophie and Sarah Medwick are two of them. 

"I wanted to play the saxophone in band," recalled Sophie. "Our family didn't exactly have enough money to afford one because they are really expensive. So we asked Miss Eva and Musicmakers if they had a saxophone. After about one or 2 days, they came up with a saxophone." 

"Musicmakers2U said, Yes you can," said Sarah. "What instrument would you like to play? I said oboe, because I like a challenge. So they gave me an oboe. It's just been amazing." 

"The girls were fortunate to be the recipients of instruments and their desire for music continues every day," said their mother, Elizabeth Medwick.

A dessert reception and concert will be held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Lake Charles Civic Buccaneer room to raise funds to refurbish used instruments and even buy new ones for schools. For tickets, click here.

