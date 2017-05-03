WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Butterfly Project - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Justice Department's decision not to charge two white Baton Rouge police officers in the shooting death of a black man may not be the final legal chapter in the case.

Combating the state's top ranking incarceration rate is one of the main goals of this year's legislative session.

Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan.

Sempra LNG and Midstream will hold its final community open house meeting to discuss the 'Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connecter' project.

Plus, students at LeBlanc Middle School are learning about the Holocaust in a unique way. Kayla Courvell joins them live this morning to learn about the Butterfly Project.

And as Lake Charles continues to celebrate its 150-year history, a local group is recognizing its role in America's favorite pastime.

In weather, a flash flood watch is in effect for the area today with additional severe thunderstorm or tornado watches possible later today as the storm threat nears. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon and again by evening. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

  • MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>
  • Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

