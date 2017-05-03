WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Butterfly Project

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Justice Department's decision not to charge two white Baton Rouge police officers in the shooting death of a black man may not be the final legal chapter in the case.

Combating the state's top ranking incarceration rate is one of the main goals of this year's legislative session.

Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan.

Sempra LNG and Midstream will hold its final community open house meeting to discuss the 'Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connecter' project.

Plus, students at LeBlanc Middle School are learning about the Holocaust in a unique way. Kayla Courvell joins them live this morning to learn about the Butterfly Project.

And as Lake Charles continues to celebrate its 150-year history, a local group is recognizing its role in America's favorite pastime.

In weather, a flash flood watch is in effect for the area today with additional severe thunderstorm or tornado watches possible later today as the storm threat nears. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon and again by evening. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

