FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storms and flooding possible today with several dry days to follow

Temperatures are starting off much warmer this morning with a warm front lifting over the state that is also bring a return of clouds and much higher humidity.

The warm front will also begin the process of developing some showers across the area this morning with a threat of some stronger storms by midday and afternoon.

An upper level low moving east across Texas will give the added energy to help storms intensify this afternoon with a few storms likely producing some large hail, although the coverage of storms should be fairly scattered early in the afternoon.

By evening, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will push through the area ahead of a cold front, and storms along this line of will be capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

A Flash Flood Watch is already in effect for the area today with widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches likely although some areas could see as much as 3 to 6 inches in some of the strongest storms that develop.

It’s important to stay weather aware today and have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts with one of the best ways of receiving them being through our free KPLC weather app.

Once the storms come to an end late tonight, cooler air will push in behind the front with lows back into the upper 50s by early Thursday and highs in the 70s.

High pressure will settle in and settle down our active weather pattern with several sunny and cooler days ahead through early next week.

The upcoming weekend looks beautiful with plenty of sun and very comfortable temperatures and humidity levels.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry