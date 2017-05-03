Rain and storms quickly coming to an end, all will be gone before sunrise Thursday

What an active day we had Wednesday with widespread flooding across most of Calcasieu and Jeff Davis Parishes in the morning through early afternoon. Flooding also occurred across portions of Beauregard and Allen Parishes with the combination of early and late storms. All-in-all, nearly 10 inches of rain fell across portions of Southwest Louisiana. Localized spots received more than 15 inches of rainfall! This caused widespread street flooding, but most of the roads have cleared. Low-lying areas especially those near waterways may see water levels rise overnight as water continues to runoff.

If you must travel overnight do so with extreme caution and do not drive through water if you do not know how deep it is, turn around don't drown!

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday the threat of severe weather is over for Southwest Louisiana as the strongest storms have moved offshore. Rain may linger for a few more hours along and south of I-10, but the heaviest rainfall as also moved offshore. You can use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain in your area.

Thursday through Sunday will be perfect with no threat of rain and comfortable temperatures. Morning lows will reach the 50s again Friday through Sunday while afternoon highs stay in the 70s through Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

