FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon and again by evening.

Some areas could see 4 to 6 inches of rain in some of the stronger storms that develop which will lead to the flash flood threat.

In addition to the flood concerns, a severe aspect is also present today as storms that develop later this morning and afternoon have the potential to quickly strengthen and pose a risk for producing large hail.

There is also a low-end tornado risk this evening as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moves through ahead of the cold front.

Damaging wind gusts and hail will also be possible in some of the storms embedded within the squall line this evening.

Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts through your smart phone, a NOAA weather alert radio and television.

The severe threat will come to an end late tonight as the cold front moves east of the area with a nice stretch of several dry and cooler days ahead beginning tomorrow.

-First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

