LSU Tiger Tour returns to Lake Charles May 9

The Tiger Tour is returning to Lake Charles after the event went on hiatus during 2016.

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron and head basketball coach Will Wade are scheduled to speak on Tuesday, May 9, at the L'Auberge Casino.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Individual tickets are $100 for adults, $50 for children under 10, but reserved tables are available. Gold tables are $1,000, and purple tables are $800.

Payments can be mailed to SWLA LSU Alumni Association, P.O. Box 44, Lake Charles, LA 70602. Checks should be made payable to Tiger Athletic Foundation; Memo line: Tiger Tour Lake Charles. E-mail swlalsualumniassociation@gmail.com for more information.

All proceeds from the event go to the local SWLA LSU Alumni Association for the Charlie Henry Scholarship Fund.

The event includes dinner, a silent auction, highlight films and trivia games.

For ticket information go to lsutaf.org/events or or call the Tiger Athletic Foundation at 225-578-4823.

