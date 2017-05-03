McNeese softball wins second straight Southland regular season title

With its series sweep over Stephen F. Austin coupled by two losses by Abilene Christian over the weekend, McNeese softball clinched its second straight Southland Conference regular season title and fourth in the last five years.



The 2017 title is the sixth overall for the program which is the most regular season title by current conference members and it ties former conference member Texas State who also won six conference titles.



McNeese (36-16, 21-3 SLC) picked up a 9-1 win over Stephen F. Austin last Thursday and a 2-1, eight inning and 3-1 doubleheader win on Friday that clinched the no. 1 seed in next week's Southland Conference Tournament.



The Cowgirls will conclude their regular season this weekend with a three game series in Hammond beginning with a single game at 5 p.m. Friday and will conclude the regular season with a doubleheader at 12 p.m. Saturday.



The Southland Conference Tournament is scheduled for May 10-12 in Conway, Arkansas.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.