Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan.

PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years.

The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. The tax assessor and some tax payers said the deal wasn't fair in the long term, and claimed the parish would end up losing on more than a billion dollars in tax revenue.

In January, a judge in Cameron Parish refused to approve the deal, finding it goes beyond the police jury's authority.

The parish then appealed to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, where in February a three-judge panel upheld the original ruling.

The case then went to the Louisiana Supreme Court, who on Monday, May 1, denied the application.

Parish Administrator Ryan Bourriaque says the parish still has options. He says there are bills in legislative session right now that might change, or better define, a PILOT agreement. Bourriaque says the agencies involved can also rework the current PILOT plan based on the opinions of the courts to hopefully address those concerns.

He tells KPLC that new numbers have come down from the tax assessor's office since the original plan was released. He says it shows the difference between the PILOT payment and regular payments over time are not as disproportionate as first believed.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.