Billy Navarre Chevrolet honors teachers

Next week is National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Every year for the past several years Billy Navarre Chevrolet has made it a point to let teachers in our area know they matter. Ryan Navarre and Billy Navarre Chevrolet surprised teachers in their classrooms with Yeti-style coolers, engraved with the phrase "Southwest Louisiana educators are the coolest."

"The toughest and most critical job is what they do because they're creating our future. And without these teachers doing what they do, we don't have a future. If you can make the effort to get out there and thank all these teachers for what they do, and that they give, it means a lot, so please do," said Navarre.

KPLC's Vice President and General Manager John Ware was also on hand as part of the appreciation event.

