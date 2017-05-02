Billy Navarre Chevrolet honors teachers

A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.More >>
Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved.
More than 450 children in Southwest Louisiana are in foster care today, yet there are only about 240 certified foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out how you can be a solution to this problem.
Sempra LNG is planning a 135 mile pipeline transporting natural gas to a proposed Port Arthur LNG facility. The company is hosting open houses to educate and answer questions from the communities it will affect. "It is the safest most efficient way to move gas," said Regional Vice President Mark Nelson. Sempra LNG called the community together in Kinder to learn more about the Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector. "It's a critical component of our Port...
