Big changes for Contraband Days schedule this year

Contraband Days will be taking over the Lake Charles Civic Center area starting this Thursday, May 4.

What started as a two-day water event back in 1957 by several Lake Area businessmen has turned into a 12-day-long festival revolving around pirates.

Yes, pirates.

Southwest Louisiana has some historical ties you may not realize.

"Jean Lafitte actually sailed the waters of the Calcasieu Lake," explained Annette Richey, the executive director of the festival. "The story is, [Jean Lafitte] came up to the bayou and [would] hide out from the other people and he would bury his treasure and we just adopted it here and it stayed."

But some changes in the scheduling this year have resulted in most of the activities falling on the first weekend.

"So then, that's when we had to go back to the drawing board because we had based everything on happening the second weekend instead of the first," Richey said.

Since October, Richey had been working on bringing back the boat races to the list of activities at the festival but organizers were unable to do so.

"Just totally logistics and if we would have known about this, in the beginning, we could have pulled it off, but like I said, we had been meeting many, many times since October and at the last minute when the water people and officials with Wildlife and Fisheries, Sheriff's Office, the Coast Guard, it was just something we couldn't get together in a timely manner."

Because of the change, organizers had to come up with a way to make sure the festival lived up to its 12-day-long recognition.

"So that's when we all started to put our heads together," said Richey. "Contraband Days will run through the two weeks, the carnival will still be here, some of the food vendors, and you'll still see the five-mile run and the car show."

Although attendance has declined throughout the past few years, organizers have plans to encourage people to come out to the festival's 60th year.

"It's free," said Richey. "No admission and no parking fees."

Those who attend will find everything from carnival rides, food and games.

