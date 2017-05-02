Proposed pipeline will run through several parishes in SWLA

Sempra LNG is planning a 135-mile pipeline transporting natural gas to a proposed Port Arthur LNG facility.

The company is hosting open houses to educate and answer questions from the communities it will affect.

"It is the safest most efficient way to move gas," said Regional Vice President Mark Nelson.

Sempra LNG called the community together in Kinder to learn more about the Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector.

"It's a critical component of our Port Arthur LNG project which we are proposing to develop on the Sabine Pass in Port Arthur, Texas," said Nelson.

It will start in Jefferson County, Texas, and will pass through Cameron, Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, and Evangeline parishes, ending in St. Landry Parish.

"It will carry about 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas to be liquefied and exported abroad," said Nelson.

The total cost of the Port Arthur Facility and the pipeline is estimated to reach $8 billion and Nelson says the economic benefits will reach the communities it passes through, like Kinder.

Nelson says a project of this magnitude will need a lot of local contractors, engineers and other business partners.

"We want to be a part of the political and social fabric of this wonderful community and elsewhere in Louisiana."

Sempra LNG already operates the Cameron Interstate Pipeline and is developing a 21-mile expansion to it.

The expansion will transport natural gas to the proposed Cameron LNG project in Hackberry.

Sempra will finish filing resource reports with the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee for the port Arthur pipeline Louisiana Connector by October of this year and construction is set to begin in 2021.

No groups in opposition of the pipeline were present at Tuesday's open house.

There will be another held tomorrow in Sulphur from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 330 Arena Road.

