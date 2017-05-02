McNeese's Burk, O'Loughlin garner top awards from Southland Conference

Five days after leading McNeese to its second-consecutive Southland Conference men's golf championship, head coach Austin Burk was named the league's coach of the year for the second straight year while Daniel O'Loughlin garnered freshman of the year honors making him the third Cowboy golfer in the last four years to receive the award.



In addition to his individual honor, O'Loughlin, along with Andreas Krokeide, were named first team All-Southland Conference while Ian Berrigan was voted onto the third team. The Cowboys' Blake Elliott and Duncan McNeill received honorable mention honors making McNeese the only team in the league to have all five of its lineup players earning a postseason award.



McNeese, who will be making its third consecutive NCAA tournament, will learn of its regional destination on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. when the Golf Channel reveals the tournament field.



Burk is the first McNeese golf head coach to receive the coach of the year honor since Hubert Boales in 1978 and 1979.



Wrapping up his fifth season at the helm, Burk has now guided the Cowboys to two conference titles, a conference runner-up (2015) spot, and three straight NCAA postseason appearances. He's also coached three freshmen of the year recipients, a league player of the year, and 10 All-SLC golfers including four first teamers.



O'Loughlin, a native of Nottingham, England, led McNeese on the season with a 72.97 per round average. He shot two rounds in the 60's and 16 rounds at par or better. His best finish was in fifth place at the David Toms Intercollegiate back in October at 1-over par and followed that up in a tie for fifth place at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic at 2-under par.



His best finish in the spring was an eighth place finish at the Tiger Classic at 4-over par before finishing 19th at the Southland Conference Championships.



He joins Hampus Bergman (2014) and Bob MacIntyre (2015) as the other Cowboy golfers to receive the league's freshman of the year honors in the last four years.



Krokeide is receiving his third straight All-SLC award and first on the first team. The junior from Spikkestad, Norway ranked second on the team in scoring with a 73.72 average and posted three rounds under 70 and 12 rounds at par or better.



Krokeide earned second team honors as both a freshman (2015) and sophomore (2016). He finished in a tie for 11th place at the SLC Championships with a three round score of 231 while his best finish on the season was in a tie for seventh place at the Quail Valley Collegiate where he shot a 6-under 210.



Berrigan, a junior from Helotes, Texas, is receiving his first postseason award at McNeese after finishing the regular season with a 74.85 average score.



He had three top 25 finishes on the year with a best finish of 15th at the conference championships last week.



Elliott was the top scorer for the Cowboys at the league championships with a fifth place finish of 228. He averaged a score of 74.15 in five spring tournaments and finished in the top 25 in three of those.



McNeill averaged 75.0 strokes per round in playing 12 tournaments on the year. His best finish was in a tie for 18th place at the Tiger Classic and followed that up by finishing in a tie for 30th at the SLC Championships.



Louis Tomlinson of Central Arkansas was named the league's player of the year while Stephen F. Austin's Blake Stock was voted as the newcomer of the year.



2017 SLC Men's Golf All-Conference Teams



First Team

Albert Badosa-Soler, Nicholls

Louis Tomlinson, UCA

Daniel O'Loughlin, McNeese

Major Monzingo, Stephen F. Austin

Andreas Krokeide, McNeese



Second Team



Paul Obermann, SLU

Zander Gous, Lamar

Andrew Ertel, Sam Houston State

Mans Berglund, Lamar

James Anstiss, SLU



Third Team



Val Almendarez, Houston Baptist

Ian Berrigan, McNeese

Angelo Leyvani, Stephen F. Austin

Blake Stock, Stephen F. Austin

Carlos Trevino, Houston Baptist



Honorable Mention: Blake Elliott, McNeese; Duncan McNeill, McNeese; William Meyers, SLU

