Janet Jackson to kick off tour at Cajundome this fall

If you are a fan of Janet Jackson, mark your calendars.

Jackson's four-month American tour is set to kick off at the Cajundome in Lafayette on September 7, 2017.

The 'State of the World Tour' is a continuation of Jackson's 'Unbreakable' tour from 2015, KATC reports. Back in May 2016, Jackson took time off to focus on family and the show in Lafayette was canceled as a result.

Tickets go on sale May 5, 2017. For more information, visit Cajundome.com or Ticketmaster.com.

