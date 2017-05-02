Janet Jackson to kick off tour at Cajundome this fall - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Janet Jackson to kick off tour at Cajundome this fall

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) -

If you are a fan of Janet Jackson, mark your calendars.

Jackson's four-month American tour is set to kick off at the Cajundome in Lafayette on September 7, 2017.

The 'State of the World Tour' is a continuation of Jackson's 'Unbreakable' tour from 2015, KATC reports. Back in May 2016, Jackson took time off to focus on family and the show in Lafayette was canceled as a result.  

Tickets go on sale May 5, 2017. For more information, visit Cajundome.com or Ticketmaster.com.

  MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

  WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Butterfly Project

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

  FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...
