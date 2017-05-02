LC Free Summer Food Program - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LC Free Summer Food Program

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
City of Lake Charles (Source: KPLC) City of Lake Charles (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The City of Lake Charles is hosting a summer feeding program for children ages 18 and under beginning June 5 till July 28.

The program is also open to any person over 18 who has been determined by a state education agency or local public educational agency of a state to be mentally or physically handicapped and is enrolled in a public or private nonprofit school program, said Matt Young, city spokesman. 

Meals will be served Mondays through Fridays at the following locations at varies times: 

Carver Court
1409 St. Mary Drive
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Christian Baptist Church
4460 5th Avenue
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

College Oaks Recreation Center
3518 Ernest Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Columbus Circle Recreation Center
3520 Greinwich Boulevard
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

F. K. White Middle School
1000 E. McNeese Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Fairview Elementary School
3955 Gerstner Memorial Drive
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

For His Grace Baptist Church
1070 Deesport Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Foreman Community Center
215 Albert Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Goosport Community Center
1619 Cessford Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Henry Heights Recreation Center
801 East School Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Hillcrest Recreation Center
2808 Hillcrest Drive
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Jessie D. Clifton Recreation Center
2415 East Gieffers Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

LaGrange High School
3420 Louisiana Avenue
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Lloyd Oaks Community Center
661 Dixy Drive
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Martin L King Center
2009 Simmons Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Meadow Park Housing
2400 Anita Drive
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Mike Lanza Community Center
609 Sycamore Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Oak Park Middle School
2200 Oak Park Boulevard
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Washington-Marion High School
2802 Pineview Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wiley B. McMillan Comm. Rec. Ctr.
343 Goos Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Woodberry Church of Fellowship
417 N. Prater Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church
910 N. Shattuck Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Acceptance and participation requirement for the program are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.  

For more information, call Asst. Director of the Summer Food Service Program, Johnnie Mouton at 337-491-1270 or visit the City of Lake Charles' website.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • One year since death of Willow Renteria-Molina, no arrests made

    One year since death of Willow Renteria-Molina, no arrests made

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:38:28 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Tragedy struck a year ago in the woods of Beauregard Parish where Willow Renteria-Molina's body was discovered. While investigators continue to wait on lab results, no arrests have been made in the little girl's death. Willow, 2, was discovered after deputies and volunteers scoured Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.

    More >>

    Tragedy struck a year ago in the woods of Beauregard Parish where Willow Renteria-Molina's body was discovered. While investigators continue to wait on lab results, no arrests have been made in the little girl's death. Willow, 2, was discovered after deputies and volunteers scoured Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.

    More >>

  • Mayor-elect Nic Hunter resigns from Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:19:29 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Thursday night Nic Hunter officially turned in his papers resigning from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.  Hunter who will take office as the new mayor of Lake Charles in July already has plans which include creating two new groups- a transition team and a community assessment advisement board.  The transition team will consist of five members that will be active for up to two months. Their job is to help Hunter with how the mayor's office is ran. "I want that ...

    More >>

    Thursday night Nic Hunter officially turned in his papers resigning from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.  Hunter who will take office as the new mayor of Lake Charles in July already has plans which include creating two new groups- a transition team and a community assessment advisement board.  The transition team will consist of five members that will be active for up to two months. Their job is to help Hunter with how the mayor's office is ran. "I want that ...

    More >>

  • Loud noise: officials identify two sources

    Loud noise: officials identify two sources

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:12:33 GMT

    Officials in Calcasieu Parish have identified two sources responsible for loud sounds heard throughout the area. Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion says a small fire in the power house at Axiall South led to a steam release. 

    More >>

    Officials in Calcasieu Parish have identified two sources responsible for loud sounds heard throughout the area. Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion says a small fire in the power house at Axiall South led to a steam release. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly