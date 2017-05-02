LC Free Summer Food Program

The City of Lake Charles is hosting a summer feeding program for children ages 18 and under beginning June 5 till July 28.

The program is also open to any person over 18 who has been determined by a state education agency or local public educational agency of a state to be mentally or physically handicapped and is enrolled in a public or private nonprofit school program, said Matt Young, city spokesman.

Meals will be served Mondays through Fridays at the following locations at varies times:

Carver Court

1409 St. Mary Drive

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Christian Baptist Church

4460 5th Avenue

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

College Oaks Recreation Center

3518 Ernest Street

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Columbus Circle Recreation Center

3520 Greinwich Boulevard

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

F. K. White Middle School

1000 E. McNeese Street

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Fairview Elementary School

3955 Gerstner Memorial Drive

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

For His Grace Baptist Church

1070 Deesport Street

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Foreman Community Center

215 Albert Street

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Goosport Community Center

1619 Cessford Street

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Henry Heights Recreation Center

801 East School Street

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Hillcrest Recreation Center

2808 Hillcrest Drive

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Jessie D. Clifton Recreation Center

2415 East Gieffers Street

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

LaGrange High School

3420 Louisiana Avenue

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Lloyd Oaks Community Center

661 Dixy Drive

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Martin L King Center

2009 Simmons Street

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Meadow Park Housing

2400 Anita Drive

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Mike Lanza Community Center

609 Sycamore Street

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Oak Park Middle School

2200 Oak Park Boulevard

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Washington-Marion High School

2802 Pineview Street

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wiley B. McMillan Comm. Rec. Ctr.

343 Goos Street

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Woodberry Church of Fellowship

417 N. Prater Street

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church

910 N. Shattuck Street

Lake Charles, La.

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Acceptance and participation requirement for the program are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

For more information, call Asst. Director of the Summer Food Service Program, Johnnie Mouton at 337-491-1270 or visit the City of Lake Charles' website.

