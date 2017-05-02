LCPD asking for help identifying man in surveillance footage

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home on Hodges Street.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said that officers were called to the 300 block of Hodges Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The homeowners said that UPS had delivered packages around 11:45 a.m. When they reviewed home surveillance footage, they found that a man rode up on a bicycle less than a minute later and stole the packages.

Kraus released screenshots of the man in the surveillance footage.

Kraus asked anyone with information about the theft or the man's identity to call Sgt. Jeff Keenum at 337-491-1311.

