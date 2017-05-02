Local church serving community in need of donations

While drugs and alcohol ruin many lives, the people at Open Door Biker Church have used their life hardships to find God and give back.

The church serves breakfast and lunch free for those in need Monday through Friday. Those who can are encouraged to donate.

“The people that are homeless and are down on their luck, they need help," Pastor Jay Lawson said. "It’s hard to find help. Nobody wants to give money of course and there’s people who can’t work and they need help and that’s what the church is supposed to do."

Men are able to stay at the church and help work in the kitchen and the shopping area. Women, however, are able to eat, but the church is unable to put a roof over their head.

“My biggest goal is to help get the area churches to get with us and help," Lawson added. "We have a place to house men and we have women who are homeless and we need to have another church to help us house those women.”

For recovering drug addicts, On West Burton Street, where the church is, temptation is everywhere, church officials said.

“People that come here, it’s their only meal during the day, people request it and it’s all they get and they’re down and out and this is a very dark part of town, drugs are prevalent, abuse is prevalent," Church Administrator Jeff Conley said.

After being addicted to meth and alcohol for years and stealing to support his habit, Pastor Jay Lawson is now working to give back to those who are now in a place he once was.

“I’ve taken from society for so many years it’s time for me to give back," he said.

Since the church relies solely on donations, the group is always in need.

One of the main ingredients the church needs is meat.

They’re always in need to money to help keep the lights on and buy food for the meals.

But they also need non perishable food items, clothing items, or anything the community wants to donate.

You can donate by going to West Burton street where the church is located.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.