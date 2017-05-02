WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Open Door Biker Church

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The manhunt for a convicted felon is over this morning in Jeff Davis Parish. 43-year-old Larry Hampton of Missouri was apprehended last night at an RV park near Fenton.

Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal house fire in DeRidder Sunday night.

An agreement has been reached to sell Lake Area Medical Center to Christus Health.

For nearly a decade the Louisiana National Guard and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness have partnered with response agencies in the state to prepare and train in case of a natural disaster.

Plus, a local church is working to feed the hungry two meals every day. KPLC's Kayla Courvell is live with them this morning to see how they’re getting ready for the day and how money plays a factor into their service work.

And an opening date has been set for the Kroger on Country Club

In weather, look for another day of bright sunshine ahead with southerly winds between 5 and 15 mph through the day, helping to raise afternoon high temperatures into the middle 80s with a bit of a heat index coming into play by this afternoon, likely feeling closer to 90. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

