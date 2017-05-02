WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Open Door Biker Church - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Open Door Biker Church

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The manhunt for a convicted felon is over this morning in Jeff Davis Parish. 43-year-old Larry Hampton of Missouri was apprehended last night at an RV park near Fenton.

Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal house fire in DeRidder Sunday night.

An agreement has been reached to sell Lake Area Medical Center to Christus Health.

For nearly a decade the Louisiana National Guard and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness have partnered with response agencies in the state to prepare and train in case of a natural disaster.

Plus, a local church is working to feed the hungry two meals every day. KPLC's Kayla Courvell is live with them this morning to see how they’re getting ready for the day and how money plays a factor into their service work.

And an opening date has been set for the Kroger on Country Club

In weather, look for another day of bright sunshine ahead with southerly winds between 5 and 15 mph through the day, helping to raise afternoon high temperatures into the middle 80s with a bit of a heat index coming into play by this afternoon, likely feeling closer to 90. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Local church serving community in need of donations

    Local church serving community in need of donations

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-05-02 15:56:00 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    While drugs and alcohol ruin many lives, the people at Open Door Biker Church have used their life hardships to find God and give back.

    More >>

    While drugs and alcohol ruin many lives, the people at Open Door Biker Church have used their life hardships to find God and give back.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    LCPD asking for help identifying man in surveillance footage

    LCPD asking for help identifying man in surveillance footage

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-05-02 15:45:16 GMT
    (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

    The Lake Charles Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home on Hodges Street. Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said that officers were called to the 300 block of Hodges Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The homeowners said that UPS had delivered packages around 11:45 a.m. When they reviewed home surveillance footage, they found that a man rode up on a bicycle less than a minute later and stole the packages. Kraus asked an...

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home on Hodges Street. Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said that officers were called to the 300 block of Hodges Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The homeowners said that UPS had delivered packages around 11:45 a.m. When they reviewed home surveillance footage, they found that a man rode up on a bicycle less than a minute later and stole the packages. Kraus asked an...

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-05-02 13:26:29 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly