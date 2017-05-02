FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A bit warmer this afternoon ahead of a storm threat on Wednesday

Temperatures again started off very pleasant this morning with most all of Southwest Louisiana except the coastal areas in the 50s. Temperatures in Cameron were much warmer in the 70s thanks to a return of onshore winds that will continue to steadily increase temperatures and humidity levels for the rest of the area through the day today.

Look for another day of bright sunshine ahead with southerly winds between 5 and 15 mph through the day helping to raise afternoon high temperatures into the middle 80s with a bit of a heat index coming into play by this afternoon, likely feeling closer to 90.

Through the evening skies will continue remain mostly clear with temperatures falling back into the 60s overnight.

Clouds quickly thicken in the predawn hours of Wednesday as a warm front races north over the state, bringing a return to the cloudier skies, much higher humidity and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Futurecast shows the development of scattered thunderstorms developing by late-morning on Wednesday with the possibility of a few stronger thunderstorms as well with large hail being the main threats earlier in the day.

The forecast will carry a 60 to 70% chance of scattered thunderstorms possible most anytime during the afternoon tomorrow as well, with more organized activity arriving by the evening ahead of the cold front.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms, often referred to as a squall line, will push through SW Louisiana late Wednesday evening and bring a threat of damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely on Wednesday, but some isolated totals closer to to 2 to 4 inches will also be possible and could result in some localized flooding.

Storms will come to an end after midnight with any lingering showers moving out by sunrise on Thursday.

Much cooler temperatures will return to the area with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s for the next several days with nothing but sunshine in the forecast through early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry